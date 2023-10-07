Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Union Parish Sheriff investigating Downsville homicide

Officials say a 49-year-old victim was found dead outside of his residence on Mosleys Bluff...
Officials say a 49-year-old victim was found dead outside of his residence on Mosleys Bluff Road from apparent gunshot wounds around 10pm on Friday.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to a Facebook post by the Union Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on Friday, October 6.

Officials say a 49-year-old victim was found dead outside of his residence on Mosleys Bluff Road from apparent gunshot wounds around 10pm on Friday. Investigators determined that the homicide occurred on Thursday, October 5 around midnight.

Sheriff Dusty Gates says the victims name has not yet been released, but the investigation is ongoing and a person of interest is being sought.

If you have any information on this incident, officials ask that you contact the Union Parish sheriffs office at (318) 368-3124 or you can submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish online.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5,...
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Corvette gets wedged under 18-wheeler during crash
Man fighting for his life after being shot while walking in Mooretown
Lamijah Wesley
20-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; woman arrested
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
One dead in Jonesboro Shooting
Man fighting for his life after being shot while walking in Mooretown
Congressman Steve Scalise, R-La discusses the House majority leader post.
Scalise talks his candidacy for House Speaker; reacts to Trump endorsing Jordan
pumpkin generic
Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier invites community out to pumpkin patch