Tulane AD Troy Dannen leaving for Washington, reports say

The University of Washington reportedly is hiring away Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen.
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane University athletic director Troy Dannen is close to leaving the Green Wave for the University of Washington, according to media reports published Saturday (Oct. 7).

Neither Dannen nor Tulane immediately commented on the reports, first published by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

Dannen is in his eighth year as Tulane’s AD, and is credited with working closely with football coach Willie Fritz to make the Green Wave program nationally relavent again.

Tulane’s football program appeared in three consecutive bowl games from 2018-20 before reaching even greater heights last season, with a Top 10 ranking and a Cotton Bowl victory over USC.

Under Dannen’s leadership, Tulane also won a national championship in sailing in 2021-22, brought home a conference championship in baseball and had its men’s basketball team put together its first 20-win season in two decades. The program saw Top 20 finishes in beach volleyball and bowling, and its men’s tennis team reached the NCAA tournament for the sixth time in seven years.

More than 68 percent of Tulane’s student-athletes earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and posted a 93 percent graduation success rate. And Tulane student-athletes last year finished second in the nation in the number of community service hours performed.

Dannen has overseen a four-fold increase in Tulane Athletics’ marketing and licensing revenue during his tenure, and helped secure the largest unrestricted gift in the department’s history, an endowment which funds the five-year-old sailing program and includes a $10 million lead gift for capital renovations, according to the university.

Since arriving in Uptown in December 2015, Dannen hired 10 of the university’s 13 current head coaches.

Tulane hired Dannen following his eight years as athletic director at his alma mater the University of Northern Iowa, where he became the youngest AD in the nation at age 34.

