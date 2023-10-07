Scalise talks his candidacy for House Speaker; reacts to Trump endorsing Jordan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) reacted Friday to former President Donald Trump not endorsing him for House Speaker.

Scalise went on FOX and Friends to discuss his candidacy and Trump’s endorsement of Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio. He was asked if Trump called him about his decision.

“Yeah, we spoke obviously, you know, a lot of friendships in this race, a lot of folks that, you know, been talking to other folks on the outside to bring into this race and there’s a lot of interest in this race. But at the end of the day it’s a lot of one-on-one conversations over the last few days I’ve been having with my colleagues and a lot of introspection about how we get things back on track,” said Scalise.

Dillard University political analyst Dr. Robert Collins who spent years working on Capitol Hill is not shocked by Trump’s support for Jordan.

“It’s not really a surprise because even though both of these candidates are Trump supporters and are friends of Donald Trump, if you look at their communication styles the communication style of Donald Trump is much closer to the communication style of Jim Jordan, Jim Jordan is confrontational,” said Collins. “Steve Scalise is not really a confrontational person, even though he’s highly partisan he really is more of consensus builder within the caucus.”

In his current position, Scalise has the second most powerful position in the U.S. House but he thinks is the right person to take the gavel after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster from the

“The problems that we have internally they don’t go away with a new speaker but the real questions the members have is how do we get things back on track and the reason that I’ve been able to build such a strong base of support over these last few days that’s been growing--is that I’ve got a long-proven record. Somebody who knows how to unify Republicans to fight on the battles that matter for the families who gave us this majority” said Scalise.

Collins says it is an open question as to whether Jordan could have any relationship with Democrats in the House.

“He’s so confrontational, he’s so divisive whereas I think Steve Scalise because he is a traditionalist and he has a reputation of being able to work on people on a personal level I think he would be better suited to negotiate with the Democrats on budget deals, etc,” said Collins.

And there are Republicans in the House who are from states President Joe Biden won.

“There are still moderates in the caucus and I think those moderates might not want somebody as confrontational as Jim Jordan, they might look to someone like Steve Scalise, so I don’t think this really tips the race any one way or another,” said Collins.

FOX News was planning to hold a televised candidate forum with the candidates for House Speaker but Scalise’s office confirmed to FOX 8 that he would not take part in the forum which some House Republicans were blasting.

Collins thinks Scalise made a wise decision.

Yes,” said Collins. “I don’t recall anything like that being done before, you know, before a House Speaker election, so it would have been unusual so I just think Congressman Scalise decided not I’m going to do it like it’s always done, I’m going to reach out individually to the members of my caucus.”

Scalise was also asked about his health by the FOX host. Scalise is battling blood cancer.

“Thank God they caught it early, I have a great team of doctors, the best in the world, you know, they were able to put me on some drugs quickly, it’s a blood cancer,” said Scalise. “There were really good treatments available and we got on them quickly, aggressively, and then my doctors weeks ago looked and said it’s going phenomenally well, you’re ready to go back to work and get in the fight. If the doctors didn’t sign off I wouldn’t be doing this.”

Scalise said if elected the border and illegal immigration would be a top priority.

“Day 1 Speaker Scalise you will see challenge President Biden to sit down to start talking about the crisis at the border that everybody in America knows is a major, major problem that he doesn’t want to solve or the Senate doesn’t want to solve but you know Democrat mayors are now talking about this problem. We need to go and start fixing it.”

House Republicans are expected to meet behind closed doors on Tuesday to hear from the candidates and a vote is expected on Wednesday. A vote would also have to be taken on the House floor.

