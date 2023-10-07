Getting Answers
One dead in Jonesboro Shooting

According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on Friday, October 6 around 11:40 at night. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office received a call about shots fired near the Circle K gas station inside the city limits of Jonesboro.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on Friday, October 6 around 11:40 at night. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office received a call about shots fired near the Circle K gas station inside the city limits of Jonesboro.

Jonesboro City Police along with Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to find one male subject who had been shot. Jackson Parish Ambulance service transported the victim to the hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The Jonesboro City Police requested the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office to work on the Homicide.

The victim has not been identified by officials.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s department currently have a person of interest, but are asking that anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them at (318) 259-9021 or Crimestoppers at (318) 388-CASH.

