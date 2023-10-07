Man fighting for life after shot while walking in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A victim was struck multiple times during a possible drive-by shooting involving a black vehicle.

On Oct 7, at 1:05 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a call bringing them to the 4200 block of Joe Louis Steet, near Kennedy Drive in the Mooretown neighborhood.

When SPD arrived, they discovered that the victim was walking down Joe Louis Street when he heard multiple gunshots and was struck twice.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim believes the shots came from a black vehicle.

If you have any information to help solve this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or stay anonymous by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

