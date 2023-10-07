Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man fighting for life after shot while walking in Mooretown

(KWCH)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A victim was struck multiple times during a possible drive-by shooting involving a black vehicle.

On Oct 7, at 1:05 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a call bringing them to the 4200 block of Joe Louis Steet, near Kennedy Drive in the Mooretown neighborhood.

When SPD arrived, they discovered that the victim was walking down Joe Louis Street when he heard multiple gunshots and was struck twice.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim believes the shots came from a black vehicle.

If you have any information to help solve this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or stay anonymous by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5,...
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Corvette gets wedged under 18-wheeler during crash
Lamijah Wesley
20-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; woman arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Dexter Giles, 39.
SPD: Man arrested for violent sex offense

Latest News

pumpkin generic
Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier invites community out to pumpkin patch
Eat Well During the Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week to return for 3rd annual celebration
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
For Hispanic Heritage Month, KSLA is highlighting artists, Edgar Cano.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Artist spotlight on Edgar Cano