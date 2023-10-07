Getting Answers
Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier invites community out to pumpkin patch

By Donna Keeya
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a fall festivity to match the weather we have this weekend, the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier is hosting an event that will help give back to the community.

The pumpkin patch runs from Tuesday through Sunday for the majority of October and helps fund the organization. Their mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

“You can come and walk around, look at the pumpkins. We have some different picture opportunities. You can purchase pumpkins, and all of the funds go to the Junior League and our community projects,” said Lindsey Brown, Junior League member.

Some of these community projects include Red Apron Pantry, Artist for a Day, and mentorship for high school aged girls.

One family said they go to the pumpkin patch every year.

“The kids have fun, we get to support something local, which is important for our family. And hopefully it brings some cooler weather whenever we come out here,” Andrew Gaspard said.

Another family said they were happy to browser the event together.

“We just love being able to be a part of the Shreveport community. And I think Provenance is just so beautiful this time of year, especially with the Junior League pumpkin patch going on, and it was just the perfect day to come out and support them,” Anna Lester said.

The pumpkin patch is located at Windrush Lake Overlook, located at1968 Bridgewater Avenue.

Hours of operation: Sept. 26-Oct. 27, 2023

(Closed Mondays)

Tuesday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

