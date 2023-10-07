Getting Answers
Hispanic Heritage Month: Artist spotlight on Edgar Cano

Cano's show, entitled "Chimera," is on display at the LSMSA Art Gallery through Oct. 27.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - For Hispanic Heritage Month, KSLA is highlighting an artist who is from Mexico and has had shows on multiple continents.

ABOUT EDGAR CANO

“The painting that I do is interested, simultaneously, in its own process and in the events of daily life, reinterpreted from personal experience. This expands, juxtaposes, amplifies or accentuates them in order to create different evocations and a kind of point of convergence in which the author, the spectator, their memory and imagination and all or some segment of society will have to locate themselves. The axis, always figurative, but also recreated and complex, is the body, which is deposited on the canvas and configures narratives or correlates that combine reality and fiction until establishing a logic that intentionally dilutes objectivity and that, in turn, builds, a metaphor.”

Swallow Me Earth (SNCA 2021-2024)
For Hispanic Heritage Month, KSLA is highlighting artists, Edgar Cano.
Cano’s show, entitled “Chimera,” is on display at the LSMSA Art Gallery through Oct. 27. The gallery is located at 715 University Pkwy. in Natchitoches. A gallery reception will be held Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The curator of the show is Charles Moore.

