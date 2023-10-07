Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Daniels heroic in win over Missouri

LSU vs. Missouri
LSU vs. Missouri(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU QB Jayden Daniels, was pulled off a heroic effort in a score win over Missouri on the road.

No. 23 LSU took down No. 21 Missouri 49-39 on Saturday, October 7.

LSU is set to take on Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5,...
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Corvette gets wedged under 18-wheeler during crash
Man fighting for life after shot while walking in Mooretown
Lamijah Wesley
20-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; woman arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Grambling celebration from players following touchdown
Grambling’s defense has season best performance in win over rival Texas Southern
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton can't catch a pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner during...
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
LSU running back Josh Williams (27) runs the ball past Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn...
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
According to IRS filings, Tulane head coach Willie Fritz's 2022 contract was $2.79 million. (AP...
IRS filings reveal contract numbers for Tulane coach Willie Fritz and AD Troy Dannen