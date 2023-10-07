Getting Answers
Candidate forum set Oct. 9 at Centenary College

The gathering will be preceded by a half-hour meet-and-greet session starting at 5:30 p.m.
(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People will have an opportunity to meet political candidates immediately before a forum Monday (Oct. 9) at Centenary College in Shreveport.

[LOUISIANA ELECTIONS]

The gathering, sponsored by the participating candidates, will be held in Kilpatrick Auditorium at the corner of Kings Highway and Woodlawn Avenue. Featured will be state, parish and local candidates who are running for election Oct. 14.

There will be a half-hour meet-and-greet session starting at 5:30 p.m. The candidate forum is set to get underway at 6 p.m.

Call coordinator Hannah Gamble at (318) 401-3661 or send email to hng_2013@yahoo.com to learn more.

KEY ELECTION DATES

  • Oct. 7: Last day of early voting for Oct. 14 elections
  • Oct. 10: Deadline to request a mail/absentee ballot from the registrar of voters office
  • Oct. 13: Deadline for registrar to receive completed mail/absentee ballot
  • Oct. 14: Gubernatorial primary election
  • Nov. 18: Gubernatorial general election (Runoff elections will be held on this date)
