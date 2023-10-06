Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Woman not wearing seat belt killed in crash in Red River Parish

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARTIN, La. (KSLA) - A wreck in Red River Parish has claimed the life of a woman in her 30s from Castor.

Louisiana State Police says on Friday, Oct. 6 around 8:30 a.m., troopers started investigating a wreck involving one vehicle that happened on Highway 787 just south of Highway 155. As a result of the wreck, Jodi Tingle, 36, was killed.

LSP’s initial investigation shows Tingle was driving a 2012 Chevy Suburban south on Highway 787, when for reasons still under investigation, Tingle failed to take a righthand curve, drove off the road to the left, and flipped multiple times. Tingle, who was not wearing her seat belt, was ejected from the SUV and killed, LSP reports. She was pronounced dead on the scene of the Red River Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis nonetheless.

LSP continues to investigate what happened.

