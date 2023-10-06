THIS WEEKEND: fun things to do in Shreveport-Bossier Oct. 6-8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is here to give you the scoop on all things entertainment happening the weekend of Oct. 7.

On Friday, Oct. 6, KSLA was joined lived by Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets to talk about what’s going on in the Shreveport-Bossier community this weekend.

QUEEN ANNE’S REVENGE DUELING PIANOS TOUR

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub in Bossier City is the final stop on the punk rock dueling pianos concert tour, ending with a brunch concert in the beer garden on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub. Tickets can be purchased at Flying Heart. Doors open an hour before the show.

The event is Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub in Bossier City, La. (Flying Heart Brewing & Pub)

FUNHOUSE OF FEAR AT THE NECROMANOR

The Funhouse of Fear is a walkthrough haunted house with live actors. The haunted house is located at 505 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City. Guests can choose their path through this carnival of horrors. Expect clowns, creeps, freaks, and more! This haunted house is designed for all ages. It’s open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday now through Halloween night (Oct. 31). The cost is $15 each for adults and $10 each for those 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online here.

The Funhouse of Fear haunted house features clowns, creeps, and freaks! (Funhouse of Fear)

GAMEPORT AT SCI-PORT

GamePort features interactive stations designed to help visitors enhance critical thinking skills, learn basic traditional science principles, and introduce a variety of science-driven career options in the video game industry, all in a fun and stimulating environment. This exhibit is a great experience for children, teens, and adults.

Originally launched in 2021, GamePort returns for a third year with new features and exhibit highlights. Children (and adults!) of all ages will enjoy exhibits that incorporate classic and modern games, including Space Invaders NERF Range, Sonic’s Beat The Buzzer, Dabble and Scrabble Magnetic Vertical Board Game, Miss Pac Man Putt Putt, Giant Nintendo Game Controller, Game Guts (the history and display of classic video game stations), Tic Tac Toe, Sort of Simon, Port Pong, Lego Minecraft, a vintage arcade, and ten classic video games and pinball machines.

This is the last weekend to experience GamePort. General tickets are $8 each. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.