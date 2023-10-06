Sweater weather begins tonight!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Happy Friday! We have a BEAUTIFUL day ahead of us with sunny skies and not much else. Highs in the mid-80s are expected by the afternoon with low humidity, allowing for a very comfortable day. That’s it. Nothing else but a cloud or two. We will get chilly tonight and I am very excited to see it! Lows tonight will drop to the low and mid-50s with clear skies. Leading to the most crisp of weekends ahead!

Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 70 in many places along and north of I-20 with overnight lows plunging into the 40s across the entire region Saturday night! Break out the hoodies and hot chocolate!

We start a slow warming trend on Sunday with highs returning to the mid-70s and this warmup will continue into next week with temperatures back in the mid-80s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. After today’s rain, it looks like another stretch of dry weather through at least the middle of next week. By next Thursday, another strong fall cold front will arrive bringing another round of potential storms followed by more chilly air!

