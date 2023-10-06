Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

In St. Bernard and Plaquemines, work against the saltwater intrusion continues

In this aerial photo, dredging operations to build an underwater sill are seen in Plaquemines...
In this aerial photo, dredging operations to build an underwater sill are seen in Plaquemines Parish, La., Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. A salt water wedge slowly moving upriver from the Gulf of Mexico, due to the unusually low water level in the river, may threaten municipal water supplies, potentially even New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Chris Welty
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - While neighboring parishes received encouraging news of delays in the saltwater wedge’s impact on drinking water supplies, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes remain resolute in their mitigation efforts.

The recently released timeline, based on National Weather Service forecasting by the Army Corps of Engineers, has brought some relief to Jefferson and Orleans Parishes, which are not expected to exceed the EPA’s recommended chloride levels at their water intakes, indicating minimal impact on these communities downstream.

More: Significant adjustment in saltwater wedge timeline delays some impacts by nearly a month, if at all

For St. Bernard Parish, the timeline now projects the saltwater wedge’s arrival by Oct. 28, a delay of nine days.

Officials provided a significant update today regarding the timeline for the saltwater wedge's...
Officials provided a significant update today regarding the timeline for the saltwater wedge's effects on the Mississippi River's drinking water supplies. In a press conference held on Thursday (Oct. 5), the Army Corps of Engineers unveiled a revised schedule.(ACOE)

Parish President Guy McInnis is confident in their preparedness. Reverse osmosis machines and other equipment are in place, daily water tests are ongoing, and there is an ample supply of bottled water.

Further downstream, Belle Chasse is anticipating the arrival of reverse osmosis machines.

SALTWATER INTRUSION

First barge of fresh water arrives in Plaquemines Parish

Jefferson Parish begins laying freshwater pipeline on West Bank

Ahead of salt water arrival, Gretna requests barges and bottles water

‘Like Christmas;’ First salt extraction machine arrives in Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish has been grappling with the saltwater wedge for months. Reverse osmosis machines arrived Friday. Parish President Keith Hinkley says this equipment will help keep the water safe.

“We have to have this potable, drinkable water. We cannot sustain life without water. We’ll have to deal with those challenges right there,” Hinkley said.

The effects of the saltwater wedge are anticipated to persist for several months, with the toe of the wedge expected to continue creeping upriver until at least late November. The timeline is approximate, however, as the NWS does not forecast further than 28 days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fighting for his life after being shot while walking in Mooretown
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman found safe after allegedly giving ride to man
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Eat Well During the Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week to return for 3rd annual celebration

Latest News

Renell Taylor and the cast of 'A Wonderful World' tell the life story of Louis Armstrong
New Orleans native dreams of career on Broadway
Officials say a 49-year-old victim was found dead outside of his residence on Mosleys Bluff...
Union Parish Sheriff investigating Downsville homicide
According to a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s office, a homicide was reported on...
One dead in Jonesboro Shooting
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’
Man fighting for his life after being shot while walking in Mooretown