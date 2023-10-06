SPD: Man arrested for violent sex offense

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested for an alleged sex crime incident in June of 2023.

On Oct. 6, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) Sex Crimes detectives arrested Dexter Giles, 39. Guiles was arrested for alleged involvement in an incident that occurred in June 2023.

Detectives were able to obtain warrants for his arrest on Oct. 5.

Charges:

One count of 2nd-degree rape

One count of 2nd-degree battery

Two counts of false imprisonment

SPD says if convicted he could face up to 40 years in prison.

