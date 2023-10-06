Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD: Man arrested for violent sex offense

Dexter Giles, 39.
Dexter Giles, 39.(Shreveport Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested for an alleged sex crime incident in June of 2023.

On Oct. 6, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) Sex Crimes detectives arrested Dexter Giles, 39. Guiles was arrested for alleged involvement in an incident that occurred in June 2023.

Detectives were able to obtain warrants for his arrest on Oct. 5.

Charges:

  • One count of 2nd-degree rape
  • One count of 2nd-degree battery
  • Two counts of false imprisonment

SPD says if convicted he could face up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamijah Wesley
20-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; woman arrested
An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5,...
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Corvette gets wedged under 18-wheeler during crash
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man
Attorney Allison A. Jones speaks on cease and desist sought by Councilman Gary Brooks against Shanerika Flemings
Man found guilty for shooting at SPD officer, fleeing in 2021

Latest News

MISSING: Jasmine Watley
SPD looking for 16-year-old runaway
The Social Therapy Project is hosting a free banquet to bring awareness to domestic violence.
Banquet to be held for victims of domestic violence
Saints, Karr address woeful offensive struggles
Saints, Carr say that offense needs to continue to get ball in Kamara’s hands to overcome woes
Lamijah Wesley
20-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; woman arrested