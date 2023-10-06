SPD looking for 16-year-old runaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old teen girl.
Jasmine Watley was last seen leaving her home in the 2000 block of North Market Street. She has black hair, is 5′4 and weighs about 120 pounds. Jasmine was last seen wearing brown pants, a blue zip-up jacket and a white collared shirt.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.
