SPD looking for 16-year-old runaway

MISSING: Jasmine Watley
MISSING: Jasmine Watley(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a 16-year-old teen girl.

Jasmine Watley was last seen leaving her home in the 2000 block of North Market Street. She has black hair, is 5′4 and weighs about 120 pounds. Jasmine was last seen wearing brown pants, a blue zip-up jacket and a white collared shirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

