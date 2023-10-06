Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD asks for help finding missing 64-year-old woman

Missing: Beatrice Loyd, 64
Missing: Beatrice Loyd, 64(Shreveport Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who requires medicine for a medical condition is missing.

On Oct 3, Beatrice “Bea” Loyd was last seen walking away from the area near Ochsner LSU hospital.

Loyd is described as having gray hair, 5′7″ inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black crocs, and a black turban.

Missing: Beatrice Loyd, 64
Missing: Beatrice Loyd, 64(Shreveport Police Department)

She is required to take medicine for a medical condition and has not had her medicine for several days.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking anyone with information as to this person’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamijah Wesley
20-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; woman arrested
An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5,...
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Corvette gets wedged under 18-wheeler during crash
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man
Attorney Allison A. Jones speaks on cease and desist sought by Councilman Gary Brooks against Shanerika Flemings
Man found guilty for shooting at SPD officer, fleeing in 2021

Latest News

MISSING: Jasmine Watley
SPD looking for 16-year-old runaway
The Social Therapy Project is hosting a free banquet to bring awareness to domestic violence.
Banquet to be held for victims of domestic violence
Dexter Giles, 39.
SPD: Man arrested for violent sex offense
Saints, Karr address woeful offensive struggles
Saints, Carr say that offense needs to continue to get ball in Kamara’s hands to overcome woes