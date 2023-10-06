SPD asks for help finding missing 64-year-old woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who requires medicine for a medical condition is missing.

On Oct 3, Beatrice “Bea” Loyd was last seen walking away from the area near Ochsner LSU hospital.

Loyd is described as having gray hair, 5′7″ inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black crocs, and a black turban.

Missing: Beatrice Loyd, 64 (Shreveport Police Department)

She is required to take medicine for a medical condition and has not had her medicine for several days.

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking anyone with information as to this person’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

