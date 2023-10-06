Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week to return for 3rd annual celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Organizers are getting ready to present a delectable journey as Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week (SBBRW) returns for its third year, presented by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce.

SBBRW will tantalize taste buds from Oct. 15-21.

The event will kick off with “A Taste of MS Kick” on Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 1210 Milam Street. Tickets for the “A Taste of MS Kick” event can be purchased at Eventbrite for $20.

This annual celebration will bring together the rich flavors and diverse cuisines of Shreveport-Bossier’s black-owned bars and restaurants. The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, along with sponsors including the Bank of Montgomery, Caddo Parish, City of Shreveport and Visit Shreveport-Bossier is proud to support these local businesses.

Participating restaurants include:

Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood, & More

Pop N Pizza

Rideau’s & Trammell’s Kajun Kitchen

2020 Seafood Shreveport LLC

Ashley’s Tiers of Love

Vegans on the Run

Sugar Lou’s Southern Creole Cuisine

Yum Yum Dessert Bar

So Goody Good Meal Prep

Louisiana Stuffed Pistolettes

Neima’s Cookery Corner

Upscale Wings & More

Smallcakes Shreveport

Us Up North & Big Nates BBQ

The Famdation

Boba Xpress

Cafe Boba Tea

The Brown Vive

Lynx Restobar

Lake Street Bar

Sheila B’s

Join in to celebrate the culinary excellence of Shreveport-Bossier’s black-owned restaurants. It’ll be a week of flavor, culture and community!

