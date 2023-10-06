Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week to return for 3rd annual celebration
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Organizers are getting ready to present a delectable journey as Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week (SBBRW) returns for its third year, presented by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce.
SBBRW will tantalize taste buds from Oct. 15-21.
The event will kick off with “A Taste of MS Kick” on Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 1210 Milam Street. Tickets for the “A Taste of MS Kick” event can be purchased at Eventbrite for $20.
This annual celebration will bring together the rich flavors and diverse cuisines of Shreveport-Bossier’s black-owned bars and restaurants. The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, along with sponsors including the Bank of Montgomery, Caddo Parish, City of Shreveport and Visit Shreveport-Bossier is proud to support these local businesses.
Participating restaurants include:
- Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood, & More
- Pop N Pizza
- Rideau’s & Trammell’s Kajun Kitchen
- 2020 Seafood Shreveport LLC
- Ashley’s Tiers of Love
- Vegans on the Run
- Sugar Lou’s Southern Creole Cuisine
- Yum Yum Dessert Bar
- So Goody Good Meal Prep
- Louisiana Stuffed Pistolettes
- Neima’s Cookery Corner
- Upscale Wings & More
- Smallcakes Shreveport
- Us Up North & Big Nates BBQ
- The Famdation
- Boba Xpress
- Cafe Boba Tea
- The Brown Vive
- Lynx Restobar
- Lake Street Bar
- Sheila B’s
Join in to celebrate the culinary excellence of Shreveport-Bossier’s black-owned restaurants. It’ll be a week of flavor, culture and community!
