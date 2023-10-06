Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week to return for 3rd annual celebration

By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Organizers are getting ready to present a delectable journey as Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week (SBBRW) returns for its third year, presented by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce.

SBBRW will tantalize taste buds from Oct. 15-21.

The event will kick off with “A Taste of MS Kick” on Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 1210 Milam Street. Tickets for the “A Taste of MS Kick” event can be purchased at Eventbrite for $20.

This annual celebration will bring together the rich flavors and diverse cuisines of Shreveport-Bossier’s black-owned bars and restaurants. The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, along with sponsors including the Bank of Montgomery, Caddo Parish, City of Shreveport and Visit Shreveport-Bossier is proud to support these local businesses.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Lil Animals Crawfish, Seafood, & More
  • Pop N Pizza
  • Rideau’s & Trammell’s Kajun Kitchen
  • 2020 Seafood Shreveport LLC
  • Ashley’s Tiers of Love
  • Vegans on the Run
  • Sugar Lou’s Southern Creole Cuisine
  • Yum Yum Dessert Bar
  • So Goody Good Meal Prep
  • Louisiana Stuffed Pistolettes
  • Neima’s Cookery Corner
  • Upscale Wings & More
  • Smallcakes Shreveport
  • Us Up North & Big Nates BBQ
  • The Famdation
  • Boba Xpress
  • Cafe Boba Tea
  • The Brown Vive
  • Lynx Restobar
  • Lake Street Bar
  • Sheila B’s
SBBRW will return from Oct. 15 - 21.(SBBRW)

Join in to celebrate the culinary excellence of Shreveport-Bossier’s black-owned restaurants. It’ll be a week of flavor, culture and community!

