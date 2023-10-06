Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Saints, Carr say that offense needs to continue to get ball in Kamara’s hands to overcome woes

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are just two days away from a Saints-Patriots showdown at Gillette Stadium.

With the recent struggles on offense, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says he has to be better moving forward.

One key is getting the ball in Alvin Kamara’s hands.

Last Sunday, Kamara had 24 touches, but there was little production to show for it, and fans felt the team was force-feeding Kamara.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says he knows he has to do better at disguising how he wants to use Kamara.

“Anytime the ball is in his hands, he has a chance to be electric,” Carmicheal said. “We weren’t explosive at all in any personnel last week with anyone and I think that, you know, we got to find ways to get the ball in his (Kamara’s) hands.”

“He’s one of the best players in space with the ball in his hands,” said Saints quarterback Derek Carr about Kamara. “And he’s, he’s proven that for a long time. He picked up some big yards for us in this last game. You go back on the film, he’s scoring some long touchdowns on some stuff.”

Kick-off Sunday in New England is set for noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamijah Wesley
20-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; woman arrested
An 18-wheeler and a Corvette were involved in this wreck on I-49 N in DeSoto Parish on Oct. 5,...
SHOCKING PHOTOS: Corvette gets wedged under 18-wheeler during crash
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man
Attorney Allison A. Jones speaks on cease and desist sought by Councilman Gary Brooks against Shanerika Flemings
Man found guilty for shooting at SPD officer, fleeing in 2021

Latest News

Saints, Karr address woeful offensive struggles
Saints, Karr address woeful offensive struggles
Derek Carr made a surprise start for the Saints after suffering an injury last week at Green...
Carr starts, but Saints are lackluster in 26-9 loss to Buccaneers
Carr sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been diagnosed with an sprained AC joint...
Carr back at practice on Friday; questionable to play Sunday against the Bucs
New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Derek Carr ‘week-to-week’ with AC sprain, not ruled out for Week 4