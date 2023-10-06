Roadway dedicated to DOTD worker killed in Desoto Parish crash while on the job

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A section of US 171 in south DeSoto Parish is now known as the Chris Gray Memorial Highway.

A ceremony was held on Oct. 6 to dedicate a roadway in honor of Chris Gray, a DOTD employee who was killed while performing routine maintenance in January.

While Gray unfortunately passed away, two other DOTD employees were injured. The driver of a logging truck failed to yield in the work zone, hitting two dump trucks and causing a tragedy. Gray was standing behind the Ford and was hit, according to Louisiana State Police. One of the other DOTD workers who was injured was standing in the bed of the pickup truck and was thrown from the truck.

The Gray family, DOTD, DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson, state police Troop G Capt. Michael Mayeaux, State Rep. Larry Bagley, parish officials and several others attended the dedication ceremony.

Chris Gray was a DOTD worker who was killed on the job. (DOTD)

DOTD reminds everyone that one mistake behind the wheel can have disastrous consequences for those around you, so please drive responsibly. Roadway safety is a shared responsibility.

