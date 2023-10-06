Purple Box Campaign helps survivors of domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is highlighting domestic violence awareness events throughout October to educate the community and to support survivors and their families.

The Purple Box Campaign offers anyone wanting to make a difference the opportunity to fill up a box with basic necessities to be donated to a victim of domestic abuse. Items needed include things like hygiene products, gift cards, bus passes, and phone cards. Currently, the boxes are displayed throughout the DA’s office. The general public can request a box to fill from the DA’s office, or can design their own.

Domestic violence is a communitywide problem, which requires a communitywide response.

The items collected are vital and can help enable a survivor to leave an abusive relationship.

“We collect the purple box content throughout October and also into November. And it really makes a difference in the lives of the people who are impacted by domestic violence, because of course violence in the home creates a lot of need, and this is one of the ways that we support the individuals who are going through so much,” said Britney Green, chief of the Domestic Violence Special Victims Unit at Caddo Parish DA’s Office. “They are so very important, and it can really mean the difference between a victim being able to make it on her own, or having to return to an abusive relationship. And so we actually distribute the items through Project Celebration and Project Celebration is our local advocacy group who is in touch, doing that one-on-one work with survivors of domestic violence.”

Those who want to help out can request a box from the DA on Friday, Oct. 13. Items collected will be distributed to survivors of domestic violence and their families at Project Celebration.

