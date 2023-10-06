Potential noise law could impact all of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “So people need to understand this is not just a downtown noise ordinance ...,” said Liz Swaine, executive director of Shreveport’s Downtown Development Authority.

A town hall meeting was held Thursday to discuss a potential noise law that could impact the entire city.

As we’ve reported, downtown has been a major focus of discussions about the ordinance. But it also would apply to other parts of the city.

Shreveport City Council members previously held off voting on a noise ordinance to give them time to gather more data. On Thursday, residents were invited to share their thoughts on the ordinance.

“It is important to do this quickly because people are being affected by it,” Swaine noted. “But it’s also important to do it right. But the beautiful thing about any ordinance is can be amended, it can be changed. But it’s important to have something on the books so police officers can police.”

One downtown resident who addressed council members last week shared more thoughts on the ordinance with city leaders.

“I’m thankful for the increase in volume, I’m thankful for the increase in time for clubs to operate, but I do have concerns about multiple setups of sound systems for different purposes and also discretion by SPD.”

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor also was at Thursday’s town hall asking questions about the ordinance on which she will vote.

“I do believe when we are talking rooftop parties that there is a clear sound management, so I’m going to ask that your sound person come to the council because I would actually like to hear some demonstrations of that.”

Council members decided Thursday to hear still more information about the ordinance before voting on it. That vote could come at their next meeting.

