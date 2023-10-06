Getting Answers
Personal trainer hosts program to combat childhood obesity

A personal trainer helps combat one of the nation's worst issues, childhood obesity.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex personal trainer is combatting one of our nation’s biggest issues, childhood obesity.

On Oct. 6, LaTerrica Dobin, NASM-certified personal trainer, shares her program that targets childhood obesity. The program focuses on girls and boys ages six years to 15 years old.

“We educate on 80% nutrition, 20% exercise, and 100% mindset,” says Dobin.

Dobin says the program has already been beneficial for up to 40+ children in the ArkLaTex already. Her certification covers sports nutrition and has helped her develop both this children’s program and an adult program. She also owns her own nutrition shop and gym.

Results:

Program helps children get in shape.
Program helps children get in shape.(LaTerrica Dobin)
