New designation for Sevier Co. Medical Center means more services for patients

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Sevier County Medical Center opened its doors for business in January of 2023.

Hospital Administrator Lori House said they have served over 8,000 patients as an acute hospital in rural southwest Arkansas. However, leaders have been notified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that the facility actually meets the requirements for a critical access hospital!

“This is the main objective of our community from the very beginning, to have a critical access hospital. We knew this would be the only way we could afford to keep our doors opened,” said House.

She says the critical access designation is an upgrade for the facility and will allow the hospital to be reimbursed close to 100 percent of their cost for serving patients. Being a critical access hospital is vital for rural health care providers to remain financially stable and to keep their doors open.

“We are never going to get rich, we are never going to be a money making hospital, but what we want to do is break even every year,” said House.

She says being a critical access hospital will also allow them to provide additional medical services to the community.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.