Hispanic Heritage Month: Bendavid Rivera protects & serves the community

For Hispanic Heritage Month, KSLA honors Deputy Bendavid Rivera
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Deputy Bendavid Rivera was born in South America to a Columbian mother and a Puerto Rican father. He moved to the U.S. at seven-years-old and lived in Queens, New York before moving to Louisiana in 2002.

Rivera is a second-generation war veteran. He has served as a law enforcement officer for the past 18 years and is currently working for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Rivera and his wife, a TAP art teacher at Airline High School, have two sons and two grandsons.

He says his mission in life is to serve God, family, country and community.

