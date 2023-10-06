Furry Friends Friday: Kaleigh and Ducki of POLA Foundation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s our favorite day of the week – Furry Friends Friday!
Susan Votaw, the president of the POLA Foundation, came out to KSLA’s courtyard on Oct. 5 to tell us about the foundation with two adorable guests in tow, Kaleigh and Ducki.
According to Pola Foundation’s website, the nonprofit organization was formed in late 2016 to provide medical care to stray, dumped street dogs and otherwise unadoptable companion animals who need medical care and support to live. Their mission is to acquire medical attention for needy animals, to promote spay and neuter programs and to facilitate outreach and educational activities about the humane treatment of companion animals throughout Northwest Louisiana.
Adopt, don’t shop. And help save a shelter pet’s life.
Stay up to date by following the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
