Furry Friends Friday: Kaleigh and Ducki of POLA Foundation

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s our favorite day of the week – Furry Friends Friday!

Susan Votaw, the president of the POLA Foundation, came out to KSLA’s courtyard on Oct. 5 to tell us about the foundation with two adorable guests in tow, Kaleigh and Ducki.

KALEIGH Y'all this girl is amazing. She is so so sweet and absolutely loves all dogs and people. She is around 55 lbs...

Posted by POLA Foundation on Friday, September 29, 2023

DUCKI Our precious 8-10 mo old wennie dog mix. This little girl is shy until she gets to know you. We lucked out...

Posted by POLA Foundation on Friday, September 29, 2023

According to Pola Foundation’s website, the nonprofit organization was formed in late 2016 to provide medical care to stray, dumped street dogs and otherwise unadoptable companion animals who need medical care and support to live. Their mission is to acquire medical attention for needy animals, to promote spay and neuter programs and to facilitate outreach and educational activities about the humane treatment of companion animals throughout Northwest Louisiana.

Adopt, don’t shop. And help save a shelter pet’s life.

Stay up to date by following the nonprofit’s Facebook page.

