Foodie Friday: Louisiana Curbside Cuisine food truck showcases delicious fried foods

The Louisiana Curbside Cuisine food truck specializes in fried Cajun food, including alligator!
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For this week’s Foodie Friday, KSLA is highlighting the Louisiana Curbside Cuisine food truck, which is best known for its delicious fried Cajun delights.

On Friday, Oct. 6, KSLA was joined live by Leon Davis, the owner. He talked about how he launched his food truck business in 2021, what’s on his menu, and where people can find the food truck. Follow Louisiana Curbside Cuisine on Facebook here.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The food is 10/10.

