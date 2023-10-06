Getting Answers
Break out the hoodies and flannel this weekend!

By Matt Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday and happy cold front! The first front, which was responsible for our heavy rain and storms yesterday morning, has settled well south of the ArkLaTex. A second stronger front arriving later this afternoon won’t bring rain, but it will usher in the coolest air of the season so far this weekend. We’ll see temperatures that we haven’t seen since late April!

Most of today actually looks pretty nice ahead of the next front with sunshine returning and a brief warming trend as highs climb back into the low and mid-80s. Humidity will be very low making it feel quite comfortable despite the warmer temperatures. By tonight, cool air will already start to plunge south with lows falling into the 40s along the I-30 corridor and low to mid 50s elsewhere.

Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 70 in many places along and north of I-20 with overnight lows plunging into the 40s across the entire region Saturday night! Break out the hoodies and hot chocolate!

We start a slow warming trend on Sunday with highs returning to the mid-70s and this warmup will continue into next week with temperatures back in the mid-80s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. After today’s rain, it looks like another stretch of dry weather through at least the middle of next week.

By next Thursday, another strong fall cold front will arrive bringing another round of potential storms followed by more chilly air!

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

