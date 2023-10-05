Texarkana residents see relief after heavy rainfall, flooded streets

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Oct. 4, heavy rains brought added work to emergency and city crews in Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas.

“We are going to be out in full force as long as this is going on and clearing whatever obstructions that we can,” Public Works Director Tyler Richards said.

An estimated 10 inches of rain fell in the area. Jason Hale, Texarkana, Texas deputy fire marshal, said they received over ten calls of people trapped in vehicles as a result of the high water.

“The biggest lesson learned out of yesterday, if you see high water, turn around. Don’t drive through it. Your vehicle will probably not make it through it, so we prefer you to turn around and don’t drown,” Hale instructed.

Heavy rains cause flash flooding in Texarkana on Oct. 4, 2023.

After inches of rainfall that caused flooding the day prior, swollen creeks are once again flowing within their banks a day later. Nix Creek caused the most problems for the residents of Texarkana, Ark. Nix Creek at Ed Worrell Park was one of two structures that caved in due to the rushing water, according to Richards.

Officials said they were pleased that no one was reported injured. Very little property damage has also been reported.

