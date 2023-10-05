Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport residents express desire to see street improvements at bond committee meeting

By Donna Keeya
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Capital Improvements Committee has been meeting weekly to discuss issues they would like to see covered in a potential 2024 bond.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, they held the first of four meetings to hear directly what you, the residents, have to say. KSLA’s Donna Keeya was at Southern University Shreveport where the topic of discussion was Shreveport’s streets.

When talking about street related issues, people mentioned everything from ditches to lighting.

“I go down these streets every day, Hearne Avenue. At 12 o’clock midnight when I get off work, the lights are out, all the way to Booker T. Washington golf course,” one man said.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said the community needs to come out to see the streets for themselves.

“Where you are able to drive on your streets and two cars can pass, that’s not the same thing for streets here in the MLK area, as well as the Allendale community,” she said. “That is just the reality of where we live. And you may not ever see this because you don’t have to drive up this way.”

The remaining three meetings will be held:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at LSU Shreveport — 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Huntington High School — 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 at Valencia Recreational Center — 6 p.m.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight; 16-year-old suspect arrested
School officials respond to video of violent beating on Webster Parish bus
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
Dewayne Wilkinson, DOB: 6/16/2003
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Anna Street
2 men sentenced to federal prison for defrauding employer out of $2M

Latest News

Superintendent Mitch Downey will retire December 2023.
Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey to retire after four decades in education
Nearly $60M grant funding going to Western District of La.
Grant money heading to west Louisiana
Grant money heading to west Louisiana
McKnight Road in Texarkana, Texas
Texarkana, Ark. residents experience flooded streets due to heavy rainfall