Shreveport residents express desire to see street improvements at bond committee meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Capital Improvements Committee has been meeting weekly to discuss issues they would like to see covered in a potential 2024 bond.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, they held the first of four meetings to hear directly what you, the residents, have to say. KSLA’s Donna Keeya was at Southern University Shreveport where the topic of discussion was Shreveport’s streets.

When talking about street related issues, people mentioned everything from ditches to lighting.

“I go down these streets every day, Hearne Avenue. At 12 o’clock midnight when I get off work, the lights are out, all the way to Booker T. Washington golf course,” one man said.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said the community needs to come out to see the streets for themselves.

“Where you are able to drive on your streets and two cars can pass, that’s not the same thing for streets here in the MLK area, as well as the Allendale community,” she said. “That is just the reality of where we live. And you may not ever see this because you don’t have to drive up this way.”

The remaining three meetings will be held:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at LSU Shreveport — 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Huntington High School — 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 at Valencia Recreational Center — 6 p.m.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.