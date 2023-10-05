Shreveport business makes $50k donation to Community Renewal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - CPKC (KCS) Railway, formerly known as Kansas City Southern, issued a challenge to Shreveport businesses to match their gift of $137,500 to support ongoing outreach programs in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood.

Eagle Distributing of Shreveport answered that challenge with a $50,000 commitment. A presentation was held Oct. 5 at the Friendship House, located at 2320 Legardy St.

“We’ve always supported Community Renewal for years, but we’ve always paid attention to these Friendship Houses,” said Brad Nichols, the president of Eagle Distributing of Shreveport. “And once CPKC, the rail company, put out this challenge to the business community and locals to donate, we wanted to give our part and start the giving.”

The 11 Friendship Houses are located in these five neighborhoods of Shreveport-Bossier:

Allendale

Barksdale Annex

Cedar Grove

Highland

Queensborough

According to their website, Community Renewal intentionally builds and grows positive, caring relationships.

Community Renewal connects neighbors and residents to restore the foundation of safe and caring communities. We build hope and renew the spirit of cooperation in every segment of the community. We focus on three primary strategies — Renewal Team, Haven House and Friendship House — to turn neighborhoods into safe havens of friendship and support. The result? Major crime has dropped an average of 55 percent in our Friendship House areas!

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.