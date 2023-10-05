Showery and sharply cooler today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over 8″ of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours along the I-30 corridor near Texarkana and that same area of rain is now pushing into the drought stricken areas of the southern ArkLaTex early this morning. By the time most of you head off to work and school, the heaviest rain will be done with just some lingering showers. More scattered showers will then continue off and on throughout the day and temperatures will be sharply cooler with highs only reaching the mid and upper 70s.

Friday actually looks pretty nice with sunshine returning and a brief warming trend as highs climb back into the low and mid 80s. This will be temporary, however, because another cold front quickly sweeps south across the region Friday night setting us up for a crisp, fall weekend.

Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 70 in many places along and north of I-20 with overnight lows plunging into the 40s across the northern half of the ArkLaTex! Break out the hoodies and hot chocolate!

We start a slow warming trend on Sunday with highs returning to the mid 70s and this warmup will continue into next week with temperatures back in the mid 80s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

After today’s rain, it looks like another stretch of dry weather through at least the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

