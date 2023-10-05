Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SFD hosting free fire prevention, safety programs

By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whether you’re burning wood in your yard during the summer, or turning on the gas fireplace in the winter, fire safety is important year-round.

The Shreveport Fire Department is offering free fire prevention programs to ensure everyone knows how to safely cook indoors and outdoors.

FIND A PROGRAM

  • Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. - Valencia Community Center
  • Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. - David Raines Community Center
  • Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. - Southern Hills Community Center
  • Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. - Airport Park Community Center
  • Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. - Bilberry Community Center

Jeffrey Witte with SFD visited the KSLA Café on Thursday, Oct. 5 to share more information on the programs. He says unattended cooking is a leading cause of fires.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man
Dewayne Wilkinson, DOB: 6/16/2003
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Anna Street
Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight; 16-year-old suspect arrested
Officers were chasing the stolen Jeep pictured about before the driver crashed at the...
Stolen Jeep winds up in 4-vehicle crash after police chase
School officials respond to video of violent beating on Webster Parish bus

Latest News

Superintendent Mitch Downey will retire December 2023.
Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey to retire after four decades in education
Residents talk streets at bond committee meeting
Shreveport residents express desire to see street improvements at bond committee meeting
Nearly $60M grant funding going to Western District of La.
Grant money heading to west Louisiana
Grant money heading to west Louisiana