SFD hosting free fire prevention, safety programs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whether you’re burning wood in your yard during the summer, or turning on the gas fireplace in the winter, fire safety is important year-round.

The Shreveport Fire Department is offering free fire prevention programs to ensure everyone knows how to safely cook indoors and outdoors.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. - Valencia Community Center

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. - David Raines Community Center

Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. - Southern Hills Community Center

Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. - Airport Park Community Center

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. - Bilberry Community Center

Jeffrey Witte with SFD visited the KSLA Café on Thursday, Oct. 5 to share more information on the programs. He says unattended cooking is a leading cause of fires.

