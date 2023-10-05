Senior Focus: Learning more about Medicare

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older, or certain younger people with disabilities.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, KSLA was joined live by Monica Wright, the executive director of the Caddo Council on Aging. She talked about some common misconceptions surrounding Medicare, what kind of additional coverage is available, and how people can get more information about the program.

Open enrollment for Medicare is Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2023. (Caddo Council on Aging)

WATCH THE FULL SENIOR FOCUS INTERVIEW HERE:

