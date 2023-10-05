Getting Answers
Senior Focus: Learning more about Medicare

Medicare
Medicare
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older, or certain younger people with disabilities.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, KSLA was joined live by Monica Wright, the executive director of the Caddo Council on Aging. She talked about some common misconceptions surrounding Medicare, what kind of additional coverage is available, and how people can get more information about the program.

Open enrollment for Medicare is Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2023.
Open enrollment for Medicare is Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2023.

WATCH THE FULL SENIOR FOCUS INTERVIEW HERE:

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older.

