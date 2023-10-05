Ruston High School’s Joshua Brantley is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Each week KSLA News 12 recognizes an Ark-La-Tex athlete for their huge performance in the field of competition.

Following an exciting Week Five win for Ruston High School, quarterback Joshua Brantley is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week.

The senior rushed for a total of 146 yards on a career high 17 carries, and scored two touchdowns.

With the victory, the Jerrod Baugh led team is now 4-1, entering a date with Alexandria (3-2). The Trojans are coached by Evangel Christian Academy alum, Thomas Bachman. Game time is Friday at 7:00 at Ruston High School.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.