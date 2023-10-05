Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Ruston High School’s Joshua Brantley is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week

The Bearcats quarterback scored go-ahead touchdown in win over rival Neville
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Each week KSLA News 12 recognizes an Ark-La-Tex athlete for their huge performance in the field of competition.

Following an exciting Week Five win for Ruston High School, quarterback Joshua Brantley is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week.

The senior rushed for a total of 146 yards on a career high 17 carries, and scored two touchdowns.

With the victory, the Jerrod Baugh led team is now 4-1, entering a date with Alexandria (3-2). The Trojans are coached by Evangel Christian Academy alum, Thomas Bachman. Game time is Friday at 7:00 at Ruston High School.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight; 16-year-old suspect arrested
School officials respond to video of violent beating on Webster Parish bus
Dewayne Wilkinson, DOB: 6/16/2003
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Anna Street
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart
Woman wanted for reportedly robbing 76-year-old man at Walmart

Latest News

KSLA Sports at Calvary Baptist Academy
Byrd's defense on the field
Byrd uses passing game to help defeat Benton
Homer's Ja'Marquese Hampton returning a punt last Friday versus the Magnolia School of Excellence
Homer Pelicans football star Ja’Marquese Hampton injured in accident
Vikings quarterback Ben Taylor receives Wendy's Giant of the Week honor
Airline High School’s Ben Taylor is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week