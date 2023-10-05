Getting Answers
Power Stroll to the Polls encouraging voters to cast ballots early

The event is being held at Remington College.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting for the upcoming Louisiana primary election is almost at an end, and the Divine 9 wants to make sure everyone has a chance to use their voice!

Power Stroll to the Polls is an event meant to encourage the community to get out and cast their ballots. There will be food, entertainment and more.

The event is being held at Remington College in Shreveport from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

