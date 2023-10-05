Getting Answers
Period Poverty Rally to be held to educate attendees about menstrual issues

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Poor menstrual hygiene can pose serious health risks, like reproductive and urinary tract infections, which can result in future infertility issues and birth complications. According to The World Bank, an estimated 500 million people lack access to menstrual products and adequate facilities for menstrual hygiene management.

Rishi Sultana and Sadie Sledge, co-presidents of Girl Up, joined KSLA Thursday, Oct. 5 to talk about the issue and highlight how it affects people in the ArkLaTex. They’re working to end the stigma surrounding periods. They talked about why they’re so passionate about the issue, and detailed an upcoming educational rally they’re hosting. The event will feature guest speakers, medical professionals, and current legislators.

The rally will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the RW Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport.

Across the planet, more than 500 million people lack access to necessary menstrual products and proper bathroom facilities.(Rishi Sultana & Sadie Sledge)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Rishi Sultana and Sadie Sledge, co-presidents of Girl Up, joined KSLA Thursday, Oct. 5.

