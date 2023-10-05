Getting Answers
Man found guilty for shooting at SPD officer, fleeing in 2021

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder of a SPD officer and aggravated flight on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Lavonta Smith, 25, was found guilty after a jury deliberated for two-and-a-half-hours.

Officials say on Oct. 29, 2021, Smith ran from former Officer Joshua Sass after a traffic stop. During the chase, three shots were fired at Sass, striking his driver-side windshield. Smith’s vehicle eventually ran off the road and he was captured after a short foot-chase.

RELATED: Shots fired at Shreveport police vehicle during chase; suspect in custody

Smith will return to court for sentencing on Nov. 6. He faces up tp five years in prison at hard labor for the flight conviction, and from 10-50 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

