Less rain this afternoon, much cooler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday and happy cold front! We saw a lot of rain move through the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours and into this morning. The air is significantly cooler as I write this and that will be the case all days with highs only rising to the mid and upper-70s. We could see a shower or two through the afternoon hours, nothing widespread. Cloudy skies are likely throughout the rest of the day but we will see times of some sunshine. Tonight, lows will drop to the low and mid-60s with clearing skies.

Friday actually looks pretty nice with sunshine returning and a brief warming trend as highs climb back into the low and mid-80s. This will be temporary, however, because another cold front quickly sweeps south across the region Friday night setting us up for a crisp, fall weekend.

Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 70 in many places along and north of I-20 with overnight lows plunging into the 40s across the northern half of the ArkLaTex! Break out the hoodies and hot chocolate! We start a slow warming trend on Sunday with highs returning to the mid-70s and this warmup will continue into next week with temperatures back in the mid-80s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. After today’s rain, it looks like another stretch of dry weather through at least the middle of next week.

