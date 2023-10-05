LaToya T. Jones Breast Cancer Walk of Life & Health Fair to take place in Benton

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and many organizations across the ArkLaTex are holding walks for the cause.

In Benton, the LaToya T. Jones Breast Cancer Walk of Life & Health Fair will have their inaugural event. The walk will kick off at 8 a.m. on Oct. 28, with a health fair starting at 10 a.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to get free blood pressure and glucose checks, as well as mammograms and flu vaccines. The family-friendly event will have a bounce house and face painting for kids.

LaToya T. Jones Breast Cancer Walk of Life & Health Fair (KSLA)

Food trucks will be serving delicious meals and DJ Bull Cook will be in charge of entertainment.

The walk and fair will take place at Simpson Park in Benton. Registration for the walk will take place from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

