Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Judge tosses challenge to Louisiana’s age verification law aimed at porn websites

PHOTO: Person typing on the computer, Photo Date: March 2017
PHOTO: Person typing on the computer, Photo Date: March 2017(Source: Pixabay)
By KEVIN MCGILL
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An adult entertainment group’s lawsuit against a Louisiana law requiring sexually explicit websites to verify the ages of their viewers was dismissed Wednesday by a federal judge. But opponents of the law say they will likely appeal.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan in New Orleans ruled that the state officials named in the lawsuit — state public safety secretary James LeBlanc, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and Attorney General Jeff Landry — cannot be sued because they don’t have a duty to enforce the act, which allows violators to be sued and face civil penalties.

Morgan said granting an injunction against the three state officials wouldn’t prevent people from suing content providers who fail to verify their viewers’ age.

Opponents of the law plan an appeal. Similar laws have been passed and are being challenged in other states. In Texas, a federal judge recently struck down such a law. A challenge to a similar law in Utah has so far failed.

“As with Utah, the Louisiana ruling is fairly limited, and only applies to whether we can bring a pre-enforcement challenge against the law, or whether we have to wait until a suit is brought. While we disagree, and will appeal, it’s not at all a ruling on the merits of the law, which are still clearly unconstitutional,” Mike Stabile, spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, said in an email. He later amended the statement to say an appeal is likely.

The law passed in 2022 subjects such websites to damage lawsuits and state civil penalties as high as $5,000 a day. if they fail to verify that users are at least 18 years old by requiring the use of digitized, state-issued driver’s licenses or other methods.

Opponents say the law could chill free speech because the terms are so vague that providers wouldn’t be able to decipher “material harmful to minors.” They say the laws can, in effect, deny access to websites by adults who don’t have state-issued ID or are reluctant to use online verification methods because of the fear of having their information hacked.

In addition to the Free Speech Coalition, the Louisiana plaintiffs include three providers of sexually explicit content, and a woman who lives in Louisiana but doesn’t have state ID and does not want to lose access to adult sites.

RELATED STORIES
Louisiana gets sued over its age verification law for porn sites
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man
Dewayne Wilkinson, DOB: 6/16/2003
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Anna Street
Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight; 16-year-old suspect arrested
Officers were chasing the stolen Jeep pictured about before the driver crashed at the...
Stolen Jeep winds up in 4-vehicle crash after police chase
School officials respond to video of violent beating on Webster Parish bus

Latest News

Man found guilty for shooting at SPD officer, fleeing in 2021
Free cooking safety programs being held by SFD
SFD hosting free fire prevention, safety programs
Superintendent Mitch Downey will retire December 2023.
Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey to retire after four decades in education
Residents talk streets at bond committee meeting
Shreveport residents express desire to see street improvements at bond committee meeting
Nearly $60M grant funding going to Western District of La.