Hispanic Heritage Month: Everardo Recendiz mentors future leaders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. In honor of the month, KSLA is shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Everardo Recendiz was born in Bogotá, Columbia and raised in Mexico City before coming to Shreveport in 2003. He was involved with the local auto industry and has served on the board of directors for the American Red Cross and the Cohab Foundation.

With years of experience in mentoring future leaders, Everardo became a certified business owner and executive coach for Action Coach. Having coached since 2009, Everardo has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of business owners and thousands of employees in our area.

Everardo and his wife, Lina, love living in Shreveport with their family and want our community to thrive!

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.