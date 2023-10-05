Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
ESPN tailgate show to flaunt HBCU game day culture ahead of Southern, FAMU match up

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A SWAC showdown will play out in the Capital City on Saturday, Oct. 7 as the Southern Jaguars prepare to face off against the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers in A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Just one day before the big game, ESPN’s “Black College Live” will be on Southern’s campus. “Black College Live” is a pre-game tailgate show that highlights the HBCU football experience.

You can show up at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Friday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. to show off...
You can show up at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Friday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. to show off your school pride and spirit.(Southern University Athletics)

Hosted by sports commentators, Jay Walker and Tiffany Greene, the show will feature performances from the Human Jukebox, Southern University cheerleaders, and more.

You can show up at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Friday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. to show off...
You can show up at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Friday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. to show off your school pride and spirit.(Black College Live)

You can show up at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Friday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. to show off your school pride and spirit.

Click here to watch a previous episode of “Black College Live.”

The kick-off time for the Southern and FAMU game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

