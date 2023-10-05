Getting Answers
Cold front arrives tonight!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Rainy Wednesday! Most areas at or around I-30 got loads of rain today as the southerly flow generated some scattered showers and storms to those areas. We are expecting the main cold front to move through the region tonight to add to those rain totals across more regions.

In terms of temperatures today, we were on track to breaking Shreveport’s record for the most amount of 90+ degree days in a year, but we fell short of that with a high of 89 before rain showers showed up. After the front moves through, our temperatures fluctuate between the 70′s and 80′s and lows may dip into the 40′s on some nights.

Tomorrow, after the front moves through, some showers may still linger in areas south of I-20, but by the late afternoon, clouds will move out and we will see more sunshine with temperatures in the 70′s to wrap up the day. The lower 80′s can be expected for highs around the region with the humidity on the decline!

Have a safe night!

