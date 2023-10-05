Getting Answers
Clinton Primary hosting ‘A Part of Me’ celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

Clinton Primary is hosting a special celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Clinton Primary is hosting a special celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - A school in southwest Arkansas is hosting a special program to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Oct. 10, Clinton Primary will present an event called “A Part of Me.” It will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. The public is invited to attend.

Part of the event will include the collaborative painting of a mural. Materials for painting will be provided.

Una parte de mí

Una noche para compartir su herencia con sus hijos

Para celebrar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana, la escuela primaria William Jefferson Clinton presenta “Una parte de mí.” Únase a nosotros el 10 de octubre de 2023 para crear un mural con sus hijos mientras comparte su historia cultural. Le proporcionaremos los materiales para crear una representación colectiva del orgullo de ser hispanoamericano.

Venga con nosotros de 5pm-6pm en la cafetería de CPS.

