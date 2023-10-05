Getting Answers
Clays for Camp Tiger searching for participants to help with fundraising tournament

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you want to perfect your shooting skills while supporting a great cause, then this is the event for you.

Clays for Camp Tiger is looking for participants to support Camp Tiger, which has been operating for more than 20 years. According to LSU Health Shreveport’s website, Camp Tiger is “a free, five-day camp for children and teens ages 5 to 18 years old living with physical and cognitive challenges such as cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, and more.”

On Thursday, Oct. 5, KSLA was joined by Megan Gremillion, a student at LSU Health Shreveport and a committee member who is helping to put on the fundraising tournament. Gremillion talked about how the community benefits from Camp Tiger, the details of how participants can register for the shooting tournament, and what prizes are available.

The tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Shreveport Gun Club.

