Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey to retire after four decades in education

Superintendent Mitch Downey will retire December 2023.
Superintendent Mitch Downey will retire December 2023.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In a news release from Bossier Parish Schools on Oct. 4, it was stated Mitch Downey will retire this year.

Contents of news release:

Superintendent Mitch Downey announced tonight at the Bossier Parish School Board meeting that he will retire at the end of December 2023, ending a 40-year career in education with Bossier Schools.

Downey took the helm as Superintendent in April 2019 and has led the district through a pandemic, a highly-successful bond renewal and overseen the end of a 10-year construction program that resulted in new schools being built and others expanded to meet growth throughout the parish. He is equally proud of his time in the classroom and coaching on the sidelines and wrestling mat, citing teachers as the real heroes.

“All I ever wanted to do was coach and have the same impact a lot of people had on me and that is how I approached every job I have ever had, and that is to work with people and help people be better versions of themselves, along with me,” Downey reflected.

Prior to being named Superintendent, Downey served three years as Assistant Superintendent and in administrative roles at Benton High, Parkway High and Butler Educational Complex.

“I have been blessed and hopefully I’ve contributed in a positive way in some people’s lives and made my family and parents proud,” Downey said. He added, “My family has sacrificed a lot, certainly my wife. It will be 40 years in December and it’s time.”

The Bossier Parish School Board will now work with legal counsel to establish a timeline to declare a notice of vacancy and meet state requirements in the impending search process. It is the goal of the board to have a new Superintendent named by mid-December.

