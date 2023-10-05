Artist Up graduation exhibition opening highlights skills of creative entrepreneurs

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Massive amounts of talent will be on display from 18 creative entrepreneurs.

On Oct. 18, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Entrepreneurial Intensive Training Program’s 2023 graduating class is holding the annual Artist Up Exhibition opening reception at Central ARTSTATION, 801 Crockett Street. The program is held to help northwest Louisiana artists and creative entrepreneurs learn how to market themselves and their art and creations.

As part of the program, graduates learn about a wide range of topics, such as branding and marketing, finding and sustaining a market, pricing and retail display, LLC and liability considerations, taxes, intellectual property, trademarks, and more.

The exhibition is part of the program to allow the graduates to showcase their artistic achievements in a group exhibition. This process offers a unique opportunity for artists to gauge the market’s response to their creations.

Art enthusiasts and the community are invited to attend this free event.

Artists:

