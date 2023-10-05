Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Artist Up graduation exhibition opening highlights skills of creative entrepreneurs

Artist Up Exhibition
Artist Up Exhibition(shreveport regional arts council)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Massive amounts of talent will be on display from 18 creative entrepreneurs.

On Oct. 18, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Entrepreneurial Intensive Training Program’s 2023 graduating class is holding the annual Artist Up Exhibition opening reception at Central ARTSTATION, 801 Crockett Street. The program is held to help northwest Louisiana artists and creative entrepreneurs learn how to market themselves and their art and creations.

As part of the program, graduates learn about a wide range of topics, such as branding and marketing, finding and sustaining a market, pricing and retail display, LLC and liability considerations, taxes, intellectual property, trademarks, and more.

The exhibition is part of the program to allow the graduates to showcase their artistic achievements in a group exhibition. This process offers a unique opportunity for artists to gauge the market’s response to their creations.

Art enthusiasts and the community are invited to attend this free event.

Artists:

Be sure to follow the event on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/3bHyYEOi3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man
Dewayne Wilkinson, DOB: 6/16/2003
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Anna Street
Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight; 16-year-old suspect arrested
Officers were chasing the stolen Jeep pictured about before the driver crashed at the...
Stolen Jeep winds up in 4-vehicle crash after police chase
2 men sentenced to federal prison for defrauding employer out of $2M