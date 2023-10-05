19-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; person of interest in custody

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A person of interest is in custody in connection to a homicide that happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The shooting occurred inside a home on the 16000 block of Highway 157, near the Rocky Mount neighborhood. Officials say a 19-year-old female was fatally shot.

Investigators are currently conducting interviews and processing evidence to discover what led to the incident. BPSO says this is the first homicide recorded in the parish in 2023.

