Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

19-year-old fatally shot in Bossier; person of interest in custody

(WTVG)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A person of interest is in custody in connection to a homicide that happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The shooting occurred inside a home on the 16000 block of Highway 157, near the Rocky Mount neighborhood. Officials say a 19-year-old female was fatally shot.

Investigators are currently conducting interviews and processing evidence to discover what led to the incident. BPSO says this is the first homicide recorded in the parish in 2023.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man
Dewayne Wilkinson, DOB: 6/16/2003
Arrest made in fatal shooting on Anna Street
Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight; 16-year-old suspect arrested
Officers were chasing the stolen Jeep pictured about before the driver crashed at the...
Stolen Jeep winds up in 4-vehicle crash after police chase
2 men sentenced to federal prison for defrauding employer out of $2M

Latest News

Attorney Allison A. Jones speaks lawsuit between Councilman Gary Brooks, Shanerika Flemings
Clinton Primary is hosting a special celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Clinton Primary hosting ‘A Part of Me’ celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month
PHOTO: Person typing on the computer, Photo Date: March 2017
Judge tosses challenge to Louisiana’s age verification law aimed at porn websites
Man found guilty for shooting at SPD officer, fleeing in 2021