Widespread storms followed by much cooler air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get ready for some major changes across the ArkLaTex over the coming days as a strong fall cold front sweeps in from the northwest! You’ll be reaching for the hoodies and hot chocolate come this weekend!

For today, scattered storms will be likely as moisture surges north from the Gulf of Mexico well ahead of the main cold front. Storms will be most widespread along the I-30 corridor with much lower chances the farther south and east you get. Locally heavy rain will be the main threat with any storms today. Where storms are widespread, it will be much cooler with highs near the I-30 corridor only in the mid 70s. For locations along and south of I-20, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s.

By this evening, we’ll be tracking a big line of storms up across Oklahoma and Texas that will be marching southeast and into the ArkLaTex during the night. These will likely weaken as they move into northwest Louisiana but could still bring some heavy rain.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning before gradually tapering off during the afternoon. By the time all is said and done, parts of southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas could see as much as 3-6″ of rain and flash flooding will be a concern here. Much lower amounts can be expected for the rest of the ArkLaTex.

Other than the heavy rain threat, much cooler air will be the other big weather story! Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid and upper 70s for many with just a few locations still climbing into the low 80s.

We get a brief warming trend on Friday with highs jumping into the low and mid 80s but then another cold front will push south Friday night bringing even cooler temperatures by this weekend! Highs by Saturday will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows this weekend plunging into the 40s along and north of I-20! Time to break out the hoodies!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

