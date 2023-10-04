Wet weather is expected before the cold front tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For those who are hoping for more fall-like weather, your wish is set to be granted pretty soon! The cold front is less than 24 hours away from reaching the region tomorrow! Although it does bring the possibility for severe weather, the effects after it arrives have our temperatures in the 70′s by the time we hit the weekend.

We look to be receiving some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as this high pressure system that we have had weakens. This moisture collides with a weaker front bringing some scattered showers and storms for East Texas, McCurtain county, SW Arkansas, and even extreme northwest Louisiana. These storms have the chance to be come severe, but they look more like a warmup for Wednesday night when the real cold front moves through.

The cold front that occurs later Wednesday night will bring some heavy downpours to mainly the north western portions of the ArkLaTex, but most areas around the region will receive some beneficial rainfall. The main highlight of this front moving through is the conditions it will leave us with afterwards: high temperatures in the 70′s, low’s in the 50′s, and lower humidity. Make sure to bring those umbrellas out for tomorrow and Thursday if north or around I-30!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.