Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Wet weather is expected before the cold front tomorrow

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For those who are hoping for more fall-like weather, your wish is set to be granted pretty soon! The cold front is less than 24 hours away from reaching the region tomorrow! Although it does bring the possibility for severe weather, the effects after it arrives have our temperatures in the 70′s by the time we hit the weekend.

We look to be receiving some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as this high pressure system that we have had weakens. This moisture collides with a weaker front bringing some scattered showers and storms for East Texas, McCurtain county, SW Arkansas, and even extreme northwest Louisiana. These storms have the chance to be come severe, but they look more like a warmup for Wednesday night when the real cold front moves through.

The cold front that occurs later Wednesday night will bring some heavy downpours to mainly the north western portions of the ArkLaTex, but most areas around the region will receive some beneficial rainfall. The main highlight of this front moving through is the conditions it will leave us with afterwards: high temperatures in the 70′s, low’s in the 50′s, and lower humidity. Make sure to bring those umbrellas out for tomorrow and Thursday if north or around I-30!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Welch
SPD officer put on leave after reportedly brandishing shotgun at teen girl
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
Man dead as a result of shooting in Texarkana
5 previously convicted felons arrested over the weekend in Shreveport
Michael Hawkins, 38, was killed as a result of a shooting on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, La....
Bossier City PD responds to deadly shooting overnight

Latest News

Rain is likely today and tomorrow for most of the area
CJ's Tuesday evening weather update
Widespread rain likely overnight into Thursday
Humidity rising before a major Fall cold front
Widespread rain likely overnight into Thursday
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
Major changes are on the way!
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update